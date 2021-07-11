Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.8% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.5% during the first quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,604 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,370,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16.9% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $12.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,719.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,748,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,759.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,350.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,165.46.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

