Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.8% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,801 shares of company stock worth $6,638,668. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $412.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,078,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,551. The stock has a market cap of $388.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $287.10 and a 52-week high of $425.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $406.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.22.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

