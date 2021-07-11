Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. reduced its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises about 6.0% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $10,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of ASML by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in ASML by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASML. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.00.

ASML stock traded up $17.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $691.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,674. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $343.25 and a 12 month high of $710.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $290.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $669.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

