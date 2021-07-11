Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Carvana makes up approximately 5.0% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $8,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carvana from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.88.

Shares of CVNA stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $323.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.27. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.89 and a fifty-two week high of $327.78. The company has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.77 and a beta of 2.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. Carvana’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.71, for a total transaction of $18,702,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,513.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 17,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.10, for a total value of $4,960,165.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,702.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,449,735 shares of company stock valued at $406,479,162. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

