Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Sells 2,200 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,481,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.79. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $1,564,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,841,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $637,263.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,368 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,585 over the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TDOC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.24.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

