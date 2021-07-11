Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Sells 6,950 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 2.3% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock traded up $4.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $350.42. 13,018,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,229,008. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $226.90 and a one year high of $358.79. The firm has a market cap of $993.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $27,244,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total value of $89,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,336,870 shares of company stock worth $757,747,408. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.