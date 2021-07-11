Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Sells 7,200 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Freshpet comprises approximately 4.6% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. owned 0.12% of Freshpet worth $8,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter valued at $1,362,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at $3,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRPT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.56.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $1,360,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,640,075.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,601,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,314 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,803 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRPT traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $161.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,037. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.21 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -644.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Freshpet’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

