Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,699 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.68% of Morphic worth $15,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Morphic by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,155,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,115,000 after buying an additional 95,583 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Morphic during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,338,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Morphic by 392.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 395,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,998,000 after buying an additional 314,764 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 221,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Morphic stock opened at $61.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.40. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 116.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Morphic news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 3,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $229,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 24,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,439,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 350,270 shares of company stock valued at $17,305,880. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Morphic Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

