Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,373 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.11% of Motorola Solutions worth $35,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $301,555,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,279,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 664,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,950,000 after purchasing an additional 640,605 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $457,809,000 after purchasing an additional 611,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,182,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,415. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MSI opened at $224.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.58. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.58 and a 1-year high of $224.81.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.69.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

