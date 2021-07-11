MovieBloc (MBL) Price Down 10.6% Over Last Week

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $45.56 million and approximately $20.21 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MovieBloc

MBL is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,427,294,700 coins. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

