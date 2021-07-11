mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) One Day Volume Tops $825,871.00

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 11th. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00002217 BTC on exchanges. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market cap of $12.97 million and approximately $825,871.00 worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00053830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017455 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $295.66 or 0.00876329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005323 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.