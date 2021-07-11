mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) One Day Volume Tops $825,871.00

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 11th. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00002217 BTC on exchanges. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market cap of $12.97 million and approximately $825,871.00 worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00053830 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003076 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017455 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $295.66 or 0.00876329 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.
  • botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005323 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

