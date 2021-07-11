M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Position Reduced by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,830 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MTB. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.29.

In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $142.33 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $88.48 and a 12-month high of $168.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.25.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 43.91%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.