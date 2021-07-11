MU DANK (DANK) Trading 20.5% Lower Over Last Week

MU DANK (CURRENCY:DANK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One MU DANK coin can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MU DANK has a total market cap of $349,381.02 and $248,226.00 worth of MU DANK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MU DANK has traded down 20.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001153 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00048146 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00038950 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About MU DANK

MU DANK (CRYPTO:DANK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MU DANK’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,595,232 coins. MU DANK’s official Twitter account is @DarkKushDANK

According to CryptoCompare, “DarkKush is a cryptocurrency built for the marijuana community, it's a PoW/PoS hybrid coin. “

MU DANK Coin Trading

