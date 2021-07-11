Multiplier (MXX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,182.00

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0553 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $5.51 million and $6,182.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Multiplier has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00046047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00117796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00162617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,982.16 or 1.00330015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.11 or 0.00965758 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 259,510,903 coins and its circulating supply is 99,634,286 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

