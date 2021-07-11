MurAll Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.16 Million (PAINT)

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. MurAll has a total market capitalization of $5.16 million and approximately $447,908.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MurAll coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MurAll has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00053632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017320 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.03 or 0.00895235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005394 BTC.

MurAll Coin Profile

MurAll (CRYPTO:PAINT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,695,319 coins and its circulating supply is 8,791,210,800 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

