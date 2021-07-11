Mushroom Market Capitalization Tops $16.50 Million (MUSH)

Mushroom (CURRENCY:MUSH) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Mushroom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mushroom has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Mushroom has a total market cap of $16.50 million and approximately $777.00 worth of Mushroom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00045835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00117434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00162668 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,948.25 or 0.99794460 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.99 or 0.00958276 BTC.

Mushroom Profile

Mushroom’s total supply is 44,053,834 coins and its circulating supply is 30,720,299 coins. The Reddit community for Mushroom is https://reddit.com/r/MushroomCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mushroom’s official Twitter account is @getmushroom

Mushroom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mushroom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mushroom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mushroom using one of the exchanges listed above.

