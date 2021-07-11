My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Hits $1.68 on Major Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for approximately $1.68 or 0.00004963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 129.1% against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $11.54 million and approximately $13.62 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00045672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00119610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00162128 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,717.83 or 0.99726305 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.38 or 0.00959422 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

