My DeFi Pet Price Tops $1.76 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 136.5% against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.76 or 0.00005139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $12.08 million and $8.42 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00045492 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00117503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00160713 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,130.21 or 0.99838354 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.11 or 0.00951010 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

