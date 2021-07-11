MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Price Tops $7.22

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 11th. MyNeighborAlice has a market cap of $125.57 million and approximately $142.81 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded up 44.4% against the US dollar. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be bought for approximately $7.22 or 0.00021242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00053810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $305.37 or 0.00898866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005397 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Profile

MyNeighborAlice (CRYPTO:ALICE) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,400,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

