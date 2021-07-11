Mysterium (MYST) Price Reaches $0.33 on Exchanges

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Mysterium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $6.66 million and $6,956.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mysterium has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mysterium

Mysterium (CRYPTO:MYST) is a coin. Its launch date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

