MyWish (WISH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,562.00

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One MyWish coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000659 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MyWish has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MyWish has a market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $1,562.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MyWish

WISH is a coin. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

