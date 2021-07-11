Naka Bodhi Token Price Hits $0.0130 on Major Exchanges (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market cap of $910,977.73 and $15,981.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00045323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00117984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00160475 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,138.81 or 0.99858614 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $322.41 or 0.00943068 BTC.

About Naka Bodhi Token

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naka Bodhi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

