Name Change Token Price Tops $0.0177 on Exchanges (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Name Change Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Name Change Token has a total market capitalization of $757,363.80 and approximately $135,050.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Name Change Token

NCT is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 42,814,451 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

