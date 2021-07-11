Namecoin Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00003801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a market cap of $19.19 million and approximately $7,894.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,258.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.38 or 0.01454781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.33 or 0.00403778 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00079418 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000238 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

