Nano 24 Hour Volume Hits $35.80 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $4.83 or 0.00014237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $643.50 million and $35.80 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,920.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,134.54 or 0.06292754 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $495.11 or 0.01459599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.16 or 0.00395498 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00146001 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.55 or 0.00620724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.56 or 0.00408486 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.69 or 0.00326327 BTC.

Nano Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

