National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 88.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 317,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,223 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.34% of National Beverage worth $15,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after buying an additional 1,758,118 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,553,000 after buying an additional 247,312 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 298,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after buying an additional 63,620 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 263,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,878,000 after buying an additional 115,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $11,443,000. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.31. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $98.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.11.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.