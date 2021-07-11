National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,576 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.25% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 1.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 857,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter valued at $498,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 24.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,964,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,236,000 after acquiring an additional 379,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NESR shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Energy Services Reunited from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

NASDAQ:NESR opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.94. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

