Navcoin Hits One Day Volume of $1.57 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Navcoin has a market cap of $30.07 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001235 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,146,266 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

