Neblio (NEBL) Trading 4.4% Lower This Week

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00002736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $16.40 million and $378,904.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00041424 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019770 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007597 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003080 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,034,850 coins and its circulating supply is 17,647,321 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.