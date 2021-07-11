NeuroChain (NCC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3,955.00

NeuroChain (CURRENCY:NCC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. One NeuroChain coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. NeuroChain has a total market cap of $790,077.53 and $3,955.00 worth of NeuroChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NeuroChain has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00053952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017305 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.27 or 0.00912633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005438 BTC.

NCC is a coin. It launched on March 16th, 2018. NeuroChain’s total supply is 657,440,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,602,097 coins. The Reddit community for NeuroChain is /r/Neurochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NeuroChain’s official Twitter account is @neurochaintech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NeuroChain is www.neurochaintech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NeuroChain is powered by an ecosystem of smart, fast, secure Bots that learn, evolve and get smarter through interaction and activity. Ultimately, they will autonomously resolve issues and propose solutions. NeuroChain replaces blockchain’s brute proof of work and proof of stake protocols by a powerful consensus based on involvement, relevance, and integrity. Built upon the logic of the human brain, this consensus performs better while using fewer resources. “

