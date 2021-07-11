New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,340,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.29% of New Residential Investment worth $15,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,312,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,513,000 after buying an additional 929,882 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,389,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,688,000 after buying an additional 59,013 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,276,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,573,000 after buying an additional 74,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,294,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,803,000 after buying an additional 737,227 shares during the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NRZ opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.56. New Residential Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 48.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NRZ. BTIG Research raised their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.46.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

