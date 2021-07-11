NFT (NFT) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last seven days, NFT has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. One NFT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000430 BTC on exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $5.41 million and approximately $113,182.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00053672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017290 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.74 or 0.00894983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005334 BTC.

NFT Coin Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

