NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to report earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NICE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the lowest is $1.47. NICE reported earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year earnings of $6.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $7.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $456.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.54 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NICE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.46.

NICE stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $256.06. The stock had a trading volume of 124,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. NICE has a twelve month low of $191.19 and a twelve month high of $288.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 83.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NICE in the first quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NICE by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NICE by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NICE by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

