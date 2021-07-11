NIX (NIX) Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 18% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One NIX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0325 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NIX has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $54,576.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,232.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,148.84 or 0.06277193 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $500.58 or 0.01462292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.26 or 0.00395110 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00144565 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.83 or 0.00624650 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008472 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.78 or 0.00408319 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.53 or 0.00325790 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,464 coins. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.