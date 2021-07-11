Noir (NOR) Price Down 69.4% Over Last 7 Days

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Noir has a market capitalization of $127,411.07 and approximately $228.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded 69.4% lower against the dollar. One Noir coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Noir alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00037043 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00260456 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00037617 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00013306 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,533,412 coins. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.