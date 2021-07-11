Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 8.7% during the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZS. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.38.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,575,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,971 shares of company stock worth $33,250,682. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $227.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.44 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.81 and a fifty-two week high of $231.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.42.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.