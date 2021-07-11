Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 123,194 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,194 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.14% of Seagate Technology worth $24,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 114.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,377,000 after buying an additional 5,748,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,205,000 after purchasing an additional 757,290 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,077,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 262.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,573 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $145,798,000 after purchasing an additional 19,928 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $87.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $106.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.10.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STX. Northland Securities raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

