Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 1,539 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.06% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $25,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,852,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,585,000 after purchasing an additional 155,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2,265.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 161,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,687,000 after buying an additional 154,591 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,480,000 after buying an additional 122,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,972.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,129,000 after buying an additional 112,955 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $667.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a PE ratio of 85.85, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $577.87. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.69 and a 52-week high of $669.20.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,190,437.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. Barclays upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

