Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 198,214 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 726,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 198,214 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.34% of Steel Dynamics worth $37,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.80. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.