Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 6,108 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.07% of DocuSign worth $27,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,699 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,198,000 after purchasing an additional 189,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,910,000 after purchasing an additional 135,754 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,964,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,874 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,000 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $288.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.68, a P/E/G ratio of 102.88 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $293.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,242,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,835 shares of company stock worth $17,154,896. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.73.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

