Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 781,611 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,908 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.06% of HP worth $24,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam purchased a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $1,153,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of HP by 7.4% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 588,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $18,669,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in HP by 6.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 11,410 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in HP by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 123,587 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $30.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.06.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. HP’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

