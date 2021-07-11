Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 12,060 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.10% of Okta worth $27,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 633.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Okta in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Okta by 51.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,694.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,582 shares of company stock worth $30,748,292 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KGI Securities started coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.86.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $251.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.05 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.96.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

