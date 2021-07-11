Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 23,616 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,616 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.25% of Cboe Global Markets worth $25,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 34.4% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 846,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,572,000 after acquiring an additional 216,845 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $768,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 8.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 11.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 10,906.9% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 82,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after buying an additional 81,802 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,181,758.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,558,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,786 shares of company stock worth $4,119,527 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.27.

CBOE opened at $118.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.83. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $122.27.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.