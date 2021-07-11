Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,588 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 34,894 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $44,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 333,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,239,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in QUALCOMM by 31.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 30.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,518,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $201,339,000 after acquiring an additional 350,953 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 28.9% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,931 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.96.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $141.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $87.51 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

