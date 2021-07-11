Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,906 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in NetEase were worth $26,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 2.4% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 121,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 15.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 50,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,345,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,180,000 after acquiring an additional 53,081 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in NetEase during the first quarter valued at about $689,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in NetEase by 11.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 631,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,204,000 after acquiring an additional 66,979 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

NetEase stock opened at $108.33 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.93 and a 12-month high of $134.33. The stock has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.03.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $32.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.12%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

