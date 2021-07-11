Nordea Investment Management AB Has $24.41 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,512 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $24,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.71.

Shares of DD stock opened at $78.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.52. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.81 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.21.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

