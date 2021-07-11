Nordea Investment Management AB Has $28.42 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,448 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.08% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $28,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total transaction of $265,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,648 shares of company stock worth $36,267,352 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $591.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $549.69. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $413.00 and a one year high of $592.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.22.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

