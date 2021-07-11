Nordea Investment Management AB Has $29.77 Million Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,355 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.33% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $29,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $906,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,666,000 after buying an additional 137,171 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,258,000 after buying an additional 125,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 341,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,848,000 after buying an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.35.

In related news, EVP David E. Blackford sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $32,239.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $199,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,357.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,714 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ZION stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $60.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.