Nordea Investment Management AB Has $30.73 Million Stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,285,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 492,717 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.63% of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP worth $30,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1,966.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

SBS stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.61. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $855.74 million during the quarter.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

