Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $506,839,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,743,000 after acquiring an additional 767,152 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,290,000 after acquiring an additional 728,261 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 351.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 425,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,262,000 after acquiring an additional 331,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $982,831,000 after purchasing an additional 313,907 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $1,970,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,682 shares of company stock valued at $46,831,512. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $703.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.47.

REGN opened at $580.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $524.95. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

